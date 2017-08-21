Sex Offenders Set Up Camp in NW Miami-Dade

A tent community in northwest Miami-Dade is a place people call home but it's not a place most of them would want to live.

The community is the last resort for people like Bret, who would only give his first name.

"Absolutely not, I wouldn't even come into this part of town if I didn't have to be here," he told NBC 6 Monday. "I was released from state prison on February 21. I am a registered sex offender"

County restrictions on where registered sex offenders are allowed to live has many of them at the industrial area near Northwest 71st Street and Northwest 36th Avenue.

"This situation is unconscionable and needs to be closed down," said Ron Book, the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

Book said he and others are working to relocate those who call the place home. Miami-Dade County officials say the businesses there have said enough is enough."

"These folks that have businesses here, they've put up with this for several years, people eating out here, throwing their garbage, people urinating and defecating in public, it creates a health hazard for them and the businesses and property owners," Book said.

"Yes, we do have definitely concerns but we are working on mitigating those concerns as we speak but the main issue here is to try to relocate," said Lillian Rivera, with the Florida Department of Health.

County workers will be out explaining the resources that are available and working to encourage this community to break down in coming days.