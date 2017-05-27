Shooting in Miami Beach; Multiple Detained

Several people were detained after a shooting in 6th Street and Collins Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Miami Beach Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on South Beach.

The incident happened near 6th Street and Collins Avenue. According to the police department's Twitter account, multiple people have been detained. It is unclear at this time what they are being charged with.

Police are also looking for a possible victim, who fled the scene of the shooting.

Traffic has currently been shut down on Collins Avenue between 5th and 7th Streets. You're urged to seek an alternate route, as delays will be expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.