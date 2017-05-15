NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as teachers and others are asking the governor to veto a state budget with less funding.

Members of the Broward Teachers Union are joining education leaders in South Florida in calling for Governor Rick Scott to veto a house bill promoting charter schools they call it a "disaster” while saying it represents a lack of transparency and accountability.

"They're destroying public education," said Robin Bartleman from the Broward County School Board.

Opponents warn it will funnel more money into privately managed charter schools at the expense of traditional public schools - while supporters point to and detractors acknowledgethe bill includes mandatory recess and elimination of some tests.

"This bill is going to harm our students, and it's harming public education," said BTU president Anna Fusco.

Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho made a first-hand plea to Scott, meeting with the governor while he was in town on Monday: