Suspect Steals Over $3K Worth of Tools from North Miami Home Depot: Police
Suspect Steals Over $3K Worth of Tools from North Miami Home Depot: Police

    Police are searching for the culprit who's stolen over $3,500 worth of lawn equipment and tools from a North Miami Home Depot.

    North Miami Police Department is investigating multiple grand thefts that occurred at the Home Depot located at 12055 Biscayne Boulevard.

    The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, 40 to 50 years old, 5’7” and 150 lbs.

    Anyone with information on the suspect, or the stolen merchandise, is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

