Teen Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Miami Gardens

A 16-year-old was recovering Tuesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens.
Police said the teen was walking with a friend along Northwest 7th Avenue near 182nd Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday when a white car drove by and someone inside fired several shots.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Miami-Dade County Public School officials said the teen, who attends Norland Senior High, was shot multiple times. School superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the shooting early Tuesday.
