Two Miami-Dade teens will stand trial as adults, accused of killing a security guard at a car dealership during a robbery earlier this month.

Edward Lopez and Derrick Warren, both 15 years old, face a variety of charges – including first degree murder – for their roles in the May 7th death of 79-year-old Silvio Diaz.

According to police, the two suspects planned to break into Reny’s Auto Sales on 22825 S. Dixie Highway, eventually jumping over a fence and entering the building where Diaz was sitting.

Diaz attempted to close a door, but the teens kicked it open. They allegedly began to punch and kick the victim while demanding car keys and money. After finding a knife, they began to stab Diaz multiple times before later finding a gun and firing two shots, hitting the victim one time.

He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the teens later stole multiple cars from the dealership, including wrecking one at a nearby gas station. Lopez was later caught in South Miami after being found under a stolen car, while Warren was taken into custody after causing an accident in Pinecrest.