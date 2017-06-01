Three people were rescued Thursday morning after an incident at a construction site in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim were injured due to a crane malfunction. The victims appeared to be working on a building under construction on Northwest 12th Street and 57th Avenue.

Aerial footage showed the three people being placed on gurneys and lowered to the ground. They were being transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.

No other information was released.