Trump Considering a Rollback of Obama's Cuba Policy

Eduardo Clark holds American and Cuban flags across the street from the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2015.

The White House is considering rolling back the Obama Administration's policies on Cuba, multiple sources told NBC News. The rollback is unlikely to sever diplomatic ties or shutter the U.S. Embassy in Havana. No final decision has been made.



Many GOP leaders support the current Cuba policies, however Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been a vocal critic of the previous administration's deals with Raul Castro. He is a key player in pushing Trump toward undoing the current policies.

Some of the changes the Trump administration may announce include reimposing limits on banking, people-to-people exchanges, Cuban cigars and rum imports and other measures.

However, the Chamber of Commerce and states that export agricultural products to Cuba and intelligence agencies that have benefited from improved intelligence sharing -- oppose a potential rollback.

Florida Gator Found In Pool

A Florida gator was found cooling off in a swimming pool on Memorial Day. (Published Monday, May 29, 2017)

President Trump would announce the rollbacks in Miami in an executive order, citing human rights abuses on the communist island.

In January, the Obama administration ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which gained bipartisan support. Despite the recent policy change, Trump has since talked about ending some of the deals the former administration made with Raul Castro.