The arrests were made Monday afternoon as the child was taken into state custody following the bust.

Two Arrested in Alleged Hialeah Grow House With Child

A suspected marijuana grow house in Hialeah has two people in custody and a child found inside in the hands of the Department of Children and Families.

The raid happened at an apartment complex on West 25th Court and West 60th Street.

Police say they found a 10 plant marijuana operation inside and that the suspects, a man and woman, were reportedly squatting in the apartment along with a four-year-old child.

Officials have not released the name of the two people arrested.