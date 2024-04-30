Heavy rain? We tell you what the weather will look like in Miami-Dade and Broward

Take out your umbrella! Humidity is on the high side, and this has translated into some periods of heavy rain to start your Tuesday.

The most impactful rain has been across Miami-Dade County, but we will see some of these heavier showers across portions of Broward too before the morning is out.

We are forecasting a mid-morning break before another round potentially hits during the afternoon.

We aren’t forecasting severe weather, but we could certainly see some lighting with the next batch of rain.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.