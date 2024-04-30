South Florida

Heavy rain? We tell you what the weather will look like in Miami-Dade and Broward

We are forecasting a mid-morning break before another round potentially hits during the afternoon

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Take out your umbrella! Humidity is on the high side, and this has translated into some periods of heavy rain to start your Tuesday.

The most impactful rain has been across Miami-Dade County, but we will see some of these heavier showers across portions of Broward too before the morning is out.

We are forecasting a mid-morning break before another round potentially hits during the afternoon.

We aren’t forecasting severe weather, but we could certainly see some lighting with the next batch of rain.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiamiBrowardWeatherWeather Forecast
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us