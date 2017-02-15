Video Shows Deputies Fighting In Front of Inmates | NBC 6 South Florida
    A fight between a sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer broke out last week in front of inmates at a detention center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

    The brawl was captured on camera, and the security video was released by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

    In the footage, two men are seen yelling at each other. The altercation escalates and Deputy Clennon Smith grabs the jailer, Joe Funk, by the neck. It doesn’t end there. As several people try to break up the fight, the men go at it again and fall to the floor.

    Officials said the fight began when the sheriff’s deputy tried to hand property of an inmate over to Funk and he allegedly threw it back.

    Funk was arrested and charged with menacing, resisting arrest and assault.

    Smith remained on the job.

