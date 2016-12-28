Video: Driver Slaps Woman in Drive-Thru Road Rage Incident

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a road rage incident that unfolded in a Tampa McDonald's drive-thru where a driver slapped another driver before speeding away. (Published 5 hours ago)

A road rage incident that unfolded in a southwest Florida McDonald's drive-thru was captured on camera.

St. Petersburg detectives are on the hunt for a woman who hit a driver inside her car. Surveillance footage from Oct. 16 shows two cars pulling into the restaurant's drive-thru.

Police say a woman in her 50's followed Renee Durkin to the fast food joint. The suspect along with another woman get out of the silver Nissan, before the suspect opened Durkin's door and slapped her, deputies said.

Video shows the suspect walking back to her car and reversing out of the drive-thru before fleeing the scene.

Durkin said her two kids were in the car at the time of the violent encounter.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect.