Thousands of residents in Texas have been displaced from their homes due to Hurricane Harvey. Now, they are left to rebuild their lives and need our help. Here's a list of ways you can help those in need:

American Red Cross: The Red Cross is accepting blood donations. For a list of locations where you can donate blood, click here.

The Red Cross is also accepting donations online, which can be paid with a credit card or PayPal. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or make a $10 donation by texting "HARVEY" to 90999.

United Way of Miami: The United Way of Miami is accepting financial donations. Click here to donate.

Archdiocese of Miami: Bring money to your local Catholic church this weekend to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Additional ways to donate can be found here.

Donations Accepted at Sawgrass Recreation Park Until Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Volunteer Services Needed at Feeding South Florida on Wednesday Night

Additional Ways to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

South Florida Rescue Efforts for Hurricane Harvey

