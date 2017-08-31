Searching for something to do on Labor Day weekend in South Florida? Check out our weekend planner for events, including laser shows, music festivals and family-friendly activities.

>> BALL & CHAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Ball & Chain, a well-known bar and lounge in Little Havana, is celebrating its 80th birthday by hosting a free music festival over Labor Day weekend. The festival will feature performances from Palo!, Spam Allstars, Tony Succar, Lemon City Trio and more.

WHAT: Ball & Chain Music Festival

WHEN: Sept. 1 - 3

WHERE: 1513 Calle Ocho, Little Havana, FL. 33135

COST: Free

>> LABOR DAY JUNGLE FEST AT JUNGLE ISLAND

Take the whole family to Jungle Island over Labor Day weekend to enjoy art exhibits, water sports and movie screenings. Guests will have access to Jungle Island’s private beach and the park's new food and beverage program, which flaunts specialty cocktail stations and a pop-up beer garden. Artwork from the Chalk Twins will also be available for viewing.

WHAT: Labor Day Jungle Fest at Jungle Island

WHEN: Sept. 1 - 4

WHERE: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail Miami, Florida 33132

COST: Event included within park’s four-day $20 admission

>> RONDAYVU DAY PARTY MIAMI LABOR DAY WEEKEND YACHT PARTY

Celebrate the long weekend by sailing away on a yacht and jamming to music from DJ Don Hot. The Rondayvu Day Party Miami Labor Day Weekend Yacht Party departs at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 and returns at 10 p.m. Food from South Beach's Chef Fischetti will be available and there will be a "paparazzi style" entrance with a red carpet. Check-in starts at 5 p.m at Bayfront Park.

WHAT: Rondayvu Day Party Miami Labor Day Weekend Yacht Party

WHEN: Sept. 2, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: 401 BISCAYNE BLVD Miami, Florida 33132

COST: Early bird tickets are $50, general admission is $60. Click here for tickets.

>> TEQUILA BAY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Love country music? Head to Miami Marine Stadium Park on Sunday for an all-day country music festival featuring artists like Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore, Montgomery Centry and Tyler Farr. Like the name suggests, there will be tequila: A special pavilion called “Casa Tequila” will feature “dozens of tequilas for you to try.” Food trucks will also be stationed at the event, serving barbecue and seafood. Kids 10 and under can enter free.

WHAT: Tequila Bay Country Music Festival

WHEN: Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne, FL 33149

COST: $55 - $150. Click here for tickets.

>>EVENTS AT THE PHILLIP AND PATRICIA FROST MUSEUM OF SCIENCE

SPACE: AN OUT-OF-GRAVITY EXPERIENCE

This exhibition -- which features interactive exhibits and multimedia aimed at explaining human space travel -- will be on display until Sept. 10. Take the family for a truly “out of this world” experience.

WHAT: Space: An Out-Of-Gravity experience

WHEN: On display until Sept. 10

WHERE: 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

COST: General admission to the museum costs $28 for adults and $20 for kids. Children 2 years old and younger get in free. There are special discounts and deals for Miami-Dade County residents and museum members. Click here for more information.

FIRST FRIDAYS

On the first Friday of every month, the museum’s planetarium holds a laser show that corresponds to the beat of a specific song/genre of music. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

WHAT: First Fridays

WHEN: The first Friday of every month

WHERE: 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

COST: $10 for adults, $8 for kids. Click here for more information.

>> REPTIDAY FT.LAUDERDALE

Anyone who loves lizards, snakes, geckos and other scaly critters will love this one-day event at the Universal Palms Hotel. The ReptiDay Ft.Lauderdale expo offers a variety of shows and events that allows kids to learn about reptilian creatures. If you’re looking for a new pet, reptiles, amphibians, spiders and small exotic animals will be available for purchase. Raffles and seminars will take place throughout the event.

WHAT: ReptiDay Fort Lauderdale

WHEN: Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 4900 Powerline Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

COST: Admission is $10 at the door or adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 years of age get in free.