Man charged in attack on woman in Miami Beach weeks after arrest in robbery attempt

A repeat violent offender arrested just weeks ago for trying to rob an elderly woman is back behind bars after he allegedly targeted and battered another woman in Miami Beach.

Perry Smith, 53, was arrested Tuesday on battery and disorderly conduct charges, Miami-Dade jail and court records showed.

According to police, on Monday, Smith allegedly bumped into a woman on purpose, knocking her to the ground near 41st Street and Pine Tree Drive.

Miami-Dade Corrections Perry Smith

Police said one the alleged victim got up, Smith screamed profanities at her then tried to attack her again before she ran to safety.

The woman suffered bruising on her face and scratches on her wrists, an arrest report said.

Arrest reports showed Smith was already out on bond on another battery charge for an alleged incident that happened in March.

The alleged victim in that incident, 83-year-old Jo Manning, said she was walking near the 1500 block of Collins Avenue when Smith got in her face and said "give me all your money or I'll hurt you."

"I just looked at him and I thought 'no, I work too hard for my money, you’re not gonna get it. And you’re not gonna hurt me either,'" Manning told NBC6. "As he came forward, I just ran."

Manning said she was shocked when she found out Smith had been arrested again for allegedly attacking another woman.

Smith, who was listed as homeless in police reports, was being held in a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Records showed Smith has a history of arrests dating back to at least 1990. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show he became a registered sexual offender following a 1999 case where he was convicted of a lewd and lascivious offense involving a child.