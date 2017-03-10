Trying out the new #Cuban place in the hood. Ham croquetas were a great start! #yum #roscoevillage #chicagoeats #chicagogram #chicagoeats #cubanfood #friedgoodness #foodpics #foodie #foodstagram #instafood

The top-ranked eaters from around the nation are coming down to Carnaval Miami to scarf down some croquetas.

Professional eaters from the Major League Eating will be in Miami on Sunday competing in El Croquetazo At Calle Ocho, the league's first ever sanctioned croqueta eating contest.

And leading the wave is perhaps the most notable professional eater— world champion Joey Chestnut. The 33-year-old holds the world hot dogs eating record— an incredible 73.5 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

But Chestnut will face some fierce competition in the form of impressive newcomer Carmen Cincotti, who is currently the number-three-ranked competitive eater in the world. Both competitors will vie to set a world record in Sunday's croqueta battle.

Festival attendees can also get involved in the action, El Croquetazo will feature an amateur contest that will award the first place winner $300. A celebrity contest will also take place.

You can register for the amateur contest here.

El Croquetazo At Calle Ocho will take place at Carnaval Miami at 1 p.m. on the Calle Ocho stage located near the corner of SW 8th Street and SW 14th Avenue, near the McDonald’s along Calle Ocho in Little Havana.