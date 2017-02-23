Perry Cormen is a World War II Bomber Pilot. He has a lot of stories to tell of his years in service.

“I was in air command most of the time as an instructor, and I went from B25’s to B24’s and 17’s,” Cormen said.

But now, the 91 year old is reliving his time in the air by tandem jumps with the US Army Golden Knights in Homestead.

“The Golden Knights are the Army's elite parachute team,” said U.S. Army CSM. Anthony Stoneburg. “They have several different teams within the organization in competition teams and demonstration teams.”

The occasion is all about saying thank you to the men and women who wore the uniform in the past, as well as bringing past veterans with future soldiers.

The Army is also using this as a recruiting tool after President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act back in December, which increased the size of the military.

While Cormen looks to help recruit new member of the military... he's also looking to enjoy his third tandem dive.

“It's a great feeling, and also because I can do it,” Cormen said. “I want to prove to myself that at my age, I can do almost anything.