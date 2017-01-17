GM to Invest $1 Billion, Add 1,000 Jobs in US: Sources | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

GM to Invest $1 Billion, Add 1,000 Jobs in US: Sources

The automaker has been criticized by President-elect Trump for importing Chevy Cruze hatchbacks from an assembly plant in Mexico

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    A General Motors logo is shown at the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

    General Motors, one of several automakers criticized for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., plans to add more than a thousand jobs in the U.S., according to sources who shared the plans with CNBC.

    The jobs are part of a $1 billion investment the automaker is making into GM facilities in the U.S.

    "These are investments and decisions that are good for the business and have been in the works for some time," a GM spokesperson told NBC News, but the announcement shows the automaker is becoming more vocal in publicizing how many Americans it employs.

    Despite employing more than 50,000 hourly workers in the U.S., the automaker has been criticized by President-elect Trump for importing Chevy Cruze hatchbacks from an assembly plant in Mexico.

    Crowd Sings 'We Shall Overcome' at MLK Memorial

    [NATL-DC] Crowd Sings 'We Shall Overcome' at MLK Memorial
    Thousands of people across the country paid homage Monday to Martin Luther King Jr. At a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the crowd sang "We Shall Overcome" after walking the wreath to an area in front of the statue. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices