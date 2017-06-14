Politicians across the ideological spectrum called for Americans to keep House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others who were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, in their thoughts and prayers.

The shooting happened during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans.

Police say the victims, including Scalise, R-La., are being transported to a local hospital.

President Donald Trump was among those to weigh in on Twitter in the hours after the shooting Wednesday morning, writing: "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted a statement, writing that he and his wife were praying for those injured in the shooting.