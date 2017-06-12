Fan Shells Out Record Amount for NBA Finals Tickets: Report

What would you buy with $133,000?

One fan with deep pockets decided on two courtside tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland Monday night. That astronomical amount marks the most expensive seats ever purchased in NBA history, according to ESPN.

Broken down, that's $66,500 per seat. If the game lasts a traditional 48 minutes, that buyer is shelling out about $1,385 per minute for just one seat. For both seats, that's roughly $2,771.

The eye-popping tickets were sold Sunday by a season-ticket holder to the buyer using the team's resale site, according to ESPN. The $133,000 price tag also included $17,000 worth of buyer fees.

Early Monday, two floor seats were still available for a cool $48,725.50 each, but they have since been nabbed, according to StubHub. Say the game lasts two hours and 30 minutes, the buyer is forking over about $325 per minute. Double that number to $650 per minute if they bring a friend.

For those not wishing to completely break the bank, the cheapest seat in the house as of Monday morning was hovering just above $600 for a spot in the upper deck behind the baskets, according to StubHub.

Game 5 is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. PST. Golden State can close out the series and capture its second title in three years with a victory.

