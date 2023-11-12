2-year-old boy dies after drowning in his family's pool in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police responded this morning to a house on the block of SW 170th Terrace after receiving a frantic call about a child drowning.

According to authorities, investigators observed a small toddler that had just being pulled out of the pool and was unresponsive.

Officers jumped into action and performed CPR on the child who was then airlifted to a local hospital.

The child did not survive.

"Is every parent's worst nightmare," said Miami-Dade spokesperson. "This looks like a very very tragic accident."

A this moment, police are calling the drowning accidental.

