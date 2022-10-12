Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month

Minecraft Honors South Florida Physician for Hispanic Heritage Month

Dr. Pedro Jose Greer Jr. was chosen as one of the protagonists in the popular 3D building game

By Amanda Plasencia

Minecraft / Getty Images

Hispanic heritage has entered the virtual world.

The popular video game, Minecraft, has partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to produce a new educational game called Latin Explorers. 

The 3D building game lets young players connect to Hispanic cultural leaders like Dr. Pedro Jose Greer Jr. The Cuban-American and South Floridian was chosen as one of the protagonists in the game as he’s dedicated his life to helping others. 

In Spanish, he said that he wants players to learn values such as respecting their fellow human, regardless of their background. 

Dr. Greer was one of the founders of Camillus House in Miami and the St. John Bosco Clinic in Little Havana. Among many other titles and accolades, he’s also a professor at Florida International University.

One of the premises in Latin Explorers is helping hurricane victims, something that South Florida experiences all too frequently, especially after Hurricane Ian. 

Players can help leaders solve the toughest challenges in the Latino community with topics like climate change, social justice, creativity and more. 

The new game debuted on Sept. 15 at the start of Hispanic Heritage month.

It’s available for all users of Minecraft: Education Edition. Download the app for a free trial or find LatinExplorers in the in-game library.

