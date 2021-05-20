COVID-19 Testing Facility To Open at Miami International Airport Friday

Passengers and and employees at Miami International Airport will be able to have easy access to Antigen and PCR testing when a new testing center opens Friday in Concourse E ground level median, in front of Door 11.

Miami-Dade County leaders, including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, County commissioners, as well as Communitel CEO Pedro Pelaez will be on hand at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Communitel’s COVID-19 testing site on Friday, May 21st.

The testing facility, open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., will provide walk-ins and scheduled appointments for PCR test results within 40 minutes and Antigen test results within 24 hours.