One of the biggest benefits of being a teacher – the much-anticipated summer break – just got even better. South Florida educators are now invited to take full advantage of a restful summer season by also taking a two-month break from their auto loan payments.

Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) wants to show appreciation to the thousands of hard working and dedicated teachers and faculty throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties with an exclusive “Educator’s Payment Program” for the financing of a new car through DCFCU. Rates are as low as 3.69% APR., but the biggest deal is getting to skip two months of payments every summer for the life of the auto loan. Visit dcfcu.org/carsale for more information.

Explore this unique summertime auto-financing program at a special two-day event hosted by Dade County Federal Credit Union on March 1st and March 2nd, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., at the DCFCU Main Branch, 1500 NW 107 Ave., Miami, FL 33172.

With a diverse range of vehicles from multiple dealers all conveniently gathered in one spot, educators can rely on a stress-free, no-haggle pricing car sale event. Dade Auto Desk advisors will be on hand offering expert guidance to ensure you find the perfect vehicle. 100% financing available and trade-ins are welcomed. DCFCU is making the process easy with an online application at www.dcfcu.org/carsale.

As an educator in Miami-Dade or Broward County, you spend the entire school year enriching the lives of others. Now, it’s time for you to enjoy your summer. Contact a Dade County Federal Credit Union representative for details by calling 305-471-5080.