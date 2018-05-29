Kristin Sanchez joined NBC6 in May, 2018 as the morning news and traffic anchor on NBC6 Today weekdays from 4:30 AM to 7 AM.

Kristin comes to NBC6 from CBS affiliate WINK in Fort Myers, Florida, where she served as news reporter for two years and most recently as traffic reporter. Prior to this, she has held producer positions at NBC Sports’ Golf Channel and ABC affiliate WFTV in Orlando, Florida. Sanchez moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from Orlando where she served as weekend reporter at NBC affiliate WMBF.

Kristin earned her Bachelor degree in Print, Broadcast and Online Media from Florida Southern College.

Born and raised in New York, Kristin is happy to be in South Florida, where she says she wants to lay roots. When she’s not working, you can catch her running beachside or trying new restaurants and exploring the town she now calls home.