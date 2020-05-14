Maximum Flavor With Chef Adrianne: Porkchops and Peaches

This week, Chef Adrianne Calvo is cooking up a new recipe for a delicious meal you can make right from home!
Pan Seared Boneless Pork Chip + Grilled Peach Relish
- 1 8oz Boneless Pork Chip
- 1/2 teaspoon Brown Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper
- Canola Oil
- 1 Peach, pitted, sliced
- 1/4 cup Red Onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon Lime juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Cilantro, torn
- 1 teaspoon Basil, torn
Directions:
- Preheat a large pan to medium high heat with canola oil.
- Season pork chop with brown sugar, salt, paprika, and pepper. Place seasoning side down onto hot pan and cool for about 4 minutes each side.
- On a grill, you will grill peaches for a few minutes or until they get nice grill marks. Chop and add to a bowl.
- Add the remaining ingredients and combine. Once pork chop is cooked through, top with grilled peach relish.