“The Voice” Set for Season Finale on NBC This Week

The show will go on for NBC’s “The Voice”, as five of the competition’s finalists will compete remotely during this week’s finale.

The coronavirus curveball forced many people working on the television show to adapt, and the finalists proved to be up for the challenge.

Performances are being held at home, which means contestants have not been able to feed off the crowd’s energy, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying their best.

The two-day finale begins Monday night.

America will vote to decide the winner, which will be announced at Tuesday night’s two-hour finale.