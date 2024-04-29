Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter to star in ‘Lion King' Prequel

Originally appeared on E! Online

You'll want to stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round for these movie details.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter are teaming up once again — this time for "The Lion King" prequel.

Disney released its first trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King" April 29, revealing the 12-year-old as another member of the star-studded cast.

The film, which is set to release in theaters December 20, explores the legend of Simba's dad Mufasa through a series of flashbacks. With the help of Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogan), Rafiki (John Kani), the movie shares the story of the late King of the Jungle with Kiara (Carter) — who is the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (Beyoncé).

"This story begins far beyond the mountains in the shadows on the other side of the light," Rafiki narrates in the trailer. "A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood. A lion who would change our lives forever."

While the cast from the 2019 live-action film, including Beyoncé, Glover, Eichner and Rogan is returning, the prequel will also feature fresh faces like Cater, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, aka Scar; Keith David as Mufasa's father, Masego; and Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa's mother, Afia.

And it's sure to have some catchy tunes as Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the songs, which will be produced by himself and Disney legend Mark Mancina.

"The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it," Lin-Manuel expressed in an April 29 press release. "We can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

The "Hamilton" star also highlighted the artists and producers who've contributed to the film's soundtrack, including Elton John, Beyoncé, Hans Zimmer and Labrinth.

While the prequel is Carter's first role in the film series, she did have a noteworthy feature in her mom's "Spirit" music video for "The Lion King" soundtrack.