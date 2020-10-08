Broadway Theater Shutdown Extended Again Through May 2021

The Broadway League has extended its shutdown of live, in-person performances another four months in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Previously, marquees were supposed to be darkened until January 0f 2021, but that date was pushed further back to May 30, 2021, the Broadway League said Monday.

"We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people.

Producers and labor unions had been discussing ways theaters can reopen safely, and performers recently performed outside in Times Square. Other plans include live-streamed shows later this fall.

"Today the Broadway League made the difficult but responsible decision to put the safety and health of their workers and audience first," Mary McColl, executive director for Actors' Equity Association, said. "We are at this moment because, seven months into the pandemic, our nation still lacks a coherent national strategy for masks and testing which could help bring the virus under control."

Deadline reports "The Music Man," one of Broadway's anticipated revivals staring Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, is scheduled to begin previews in December 2021.

Performers sing in a pop-up outdoor performance organizers hope will be the first of many across the city. News 4's Checkey Beckford reports.