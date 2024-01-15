Christina Applegate overwhelmed with emotion as she gets standing ovation at Emmys

Christine Applegate attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles not only to celebrate another nomination but to present the first award of the night.

As Applegate approached the podium to present the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, with a walking cane in one hand and Emmys host, Anthony Anderson's hand in the other, she received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

Applegate was so overwhelmed with emotion, that she turned to Anderson and said, "Thank you so much. Oh my God," before burying her face in his chest and weeping.

However, that didn't last too long before the Emmy Award-winning actress wiped her tears and made a few jokes.

"You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up, but okay," Applegate said, with the audience erupting with laughter.

"We don't have to applaud every time I do something," she added.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

Applegate is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the final season of "Dead to Me." Her fellow nominees include "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, Natasha Lyonne of "Poker Face," Quinta Brunson of "Abbott Elementary" and Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."