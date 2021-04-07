DMX Remains in Coma, Will Undergo Brain Function Tests: Manager

DMX remained in a coma at a New York hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack last week.

The founder of Loud Records and the rapper's manager, Steve Rifkind, said the 50-year-old's condition is unchanged and that doctors are set to perform tests to determine the level of his brain function. The results from Wednesday's tests could be critical in determining DMX's health outcome, according to Rifkind.

"DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive," Rifkind told NBC News Tuesday night. "Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there."

Members of the artist's family were able to visit him on Tuesday night, Rifkind said. Earlier in the day, hundreds of fans gathered outside White Plains Hospital for a vigil, praying for DMX's speedy recovery.

"We appreciate your prayers and support," Rifkind added.

The rapper was admitted to the hospital on April 2 following a heart attack but his longtime lawyer, Murry Richman, said it was unclear what caused it.