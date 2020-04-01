Drake, The Weeknd, J. Cole Call 11-Year-Old Cancer Patient Before His Death

Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole fulfilled an 11-year-old cancer patient's dream when they FaceTimed with him during the "last difficult days of his life," according to his mother, reports NBC News.

Elijah Williams, who had been battling cancer for three years, died Friday, but not before some of his favorite artists called him for virtual meet-and-greets.

"To see my baby glow when he saw his favorite celebrities just made my heart smile," Kiara Swope wrote in a message to NBC News. "I wish The Weeknd, J.Cole and Drake nothing but blessings on top of blessings."

Swope and Elijah's cousin, Michael Watson, posted a video of the calls to their Instagram pages Monday. The posts have since amassed thousands of comments from those who've found hope and solace in Williams' story.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

