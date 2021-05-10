Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears After Being Criticized for Her Appearance

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney broke down in tears on an Instagram Live video on Sunday, May 9, after being criticized for her appearance on social media.

The video, which was captured and posted on Pop Crave's Twitter, shows the star speaking openly about her feelings when it came to trending on the social media platform over the weekend because of her physical appearance.

The 23-year-old actress tearfully shared, "Apparently, I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly...I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f------ person."

Although the star explained that she usually wouldn't address this sort of criticism, she said she found it important to speak out on the issue of social media, stating, "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

She also added, "People need to be nicer on social media because it's really f----- up."

The viral tweet that sparked the negative conversation has reportedly been removed due to violating Twitter's guidelines. In spite of that, however, the star was most recently trending on the platform due to a multitude of appreciation posts dedicated to uplifting her in the aftermath.

Sydney also found support in singer Bea Miller, who tweeted, "Whoever made Sydney Sweeney cry, drop your location, I just wanna talk." The Handmaid's Tale actress is not the only star to recently share their vulnerability when it comes to the underbelly of social media.

Most recently, Hailey Bieber opened up about her new social media rule in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She told the magazine, "I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself." "When it comes to social media, I've definitely gone through so much comparison," she shared. "Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself. It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you're in this weird rabbit hole, and you're putting yourself down."

In late April, Katy Perry condemned social media by calling it "the decline of human civilization." Similarly, in late March, actress Joey King discussed what she called the "downside" of social media in an interview with Flaunt. "Being an actor is so tough," she told the magazine. "Because you have this image of who you are and what kind of image you want to present to other people, when in reality you have no control of what people think of you."

It's nice to see that, for Sydney, fans and fellow stars are rallying together and using social media to show the actress some kindness.