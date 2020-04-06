Gloria Estefan Remixes Classic Hit to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19

Gloria Estefan, one of South Florida’s most iconic musical voices, is using one of her biggest hit songs to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning singer remixed her classic tune “Get on Your Feet” to encourage people to stay home, practice social distancing and wear masks while out in public.

Fittingly titled “Put on Your Mask,” Estefan performed the revamped song in front of changing backgrounds and scenes that coordinated with the new lyrics.

“I wanted to contribute something that would put a bit of humor into a very serious situation because that’s what has helped me get through the toughest moments in my life,” Estefan wrote in an Instagram, debuting the musical public service announcement.

Estefan said she was enlisted by Florida International University’s infectious disease expert Dr. Eileen Marty to do something funny to encourage people to wear masks.

Wearing a white coat with the alias “Dr. G Estefan” embroidered on it, she did just that.

“Put on your mask. Help save the world from COVID,” Estefan belted in the remix’s catchy chorus.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced recommendations that all Americans should wear masks or simple cloth face coverings out in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, confirmed cases in Florida crossed 13,600, as the state’s death toll surpassed 250. The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 347,000 and the national death toll topped 10,000.