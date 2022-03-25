Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3.

The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.

Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name,)" Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Jack Harlow also has two nominations under his belt this year for his work on "Montero," in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year.

First-time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo earned seven nominations for Record Of The Year ("drivers license,") Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever,") Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance. Brothers Osborne is up for two nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album. BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The second round of performers, announced on March 24, who will take the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards include Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton, Rachel Zegler and Cynthia Erivo.

Jon Batiste is leading in nominations with 11, including Record Of The Year (“Freedom,") Album Of The Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Music Video.

Foo Fighters earned three nominations this year for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

H.E.R. has eight nominations this year, Album Of The Year (“Back of My Mind”), Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Tauren Wells and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Nas received two nominations this year for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

Leslie Odom Jr. earned two nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Ben Platt is nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Chris Stapleton has three nominations this year, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Click here for more Grammy nominees.