Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever.



For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.



Their outing comes more than a year after the two made things Instagram official, with both Cavill and Viscuso sharing a photo of themselves engaged in a chess match back in April 2021.



"This is me looking quietly confident shortly," the "Man of Steel" star captioned the photo. "Before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

But not one to be beat, the Legendary Entertainment executive shared the same shot in her own Instagram post, writing, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

But that isn't the only time they've gushed over each other online. Fast-forward just six months later, the former reality star proved that she was the actor's number one fan.



Alongside an Instagram snap of Henry gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, Natalie wrote that Henry was "the greatest man [she's] ever known," adding that she was "SO PROUD, I'm literally crying."

And for the "Black Adam" star's birthday in May, he gave fans a glimpse at the low-key celebration spent with his love.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages," he wrote in a May 11 Instagram post. "My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home."