‘Hocus Pocus' Is Returning for a Spell-Binding Sequel

We promise this is not all a bunch of hocus pocus: Disney's legendary Halloween movie about a trio of Salem witches is returning for a sequel.

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be coming to our screens in 2022, following a cast reunion in 2020 that saw stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler reunite.

Disney announced in May that the new sequel would arrive Disney+ in time for Halloween.

This sequel comes almost three decades after the original was released in 1993. "Hocus Pocus" solidified its place as a go-to Halloween flick for many — so it goes without saying that the sequel is set to be an exciting release, especially since many of the original cast members will return.

Read on for more on the cast, the release date and the plot of "Hocus Pocus 2."

When does 'Hocus Pocus 2' come out?

"Hocus Pocus 2" will officially release on Disney+ on Sept. 30, 2022.

Director Anna Fletcher, who also has directed beloved films like "The Proposal," said that she is "beyond thrilled" to be working on this project in a statement.

“Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

Some original cast members are returning

Of course, the sequel would not be complete without the women who make the movie what it is: the original Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. All three will return for the sequel.

Parker, known also for her role as Carrie in "Sex and the City" told Andy Cohen that reuniting with the cast "was amazing and funny and ridiculous and all sorts of things."

Doug Jones will reprise his role as Billy Butcherson, the zombie brought back from the dead by Winifred Sanderson.

As of right now, Omri Katz’s Max Dennison, Vinessa Shaw’s Allison and James Marsden’s cat Thackery Binx are not billed to return. They addressed the sequel at '90s Con during an interview with the Hocus Pocus Collector, and wouldn't give a straight answer.

"People obviously really disappointed that we’re not involved. [...] But, I could be lying. We’re all in it! No, maybe we’re not. Maybe we are!" Katz said.

Neither Disney nor Thora Birch has confirmed whether Birch will reprise her role as Dani Dennison.

The sequel also introduces new cast members

Disney+ confirmed that others will join the cast, including Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

The plot of 'Hocus Pocus 2' unfolds in Salem

Although we don't have too many specific plot details, we do know that Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Story") play three teenagers who are on a mission to stop the Sanderson sisters from getting revenge on Salem.

The movie takes place 30 years after Max (played by Omri Katz in the original movie) lit the Black Flame Candle and accidentally resurrected the three sisters, leading to them wreaking havoc on Halloween night.

In the original movie, the Sanderson sisters literally put a spell on the people of Salem by singing "I Put a Spell On You." Parker revealed that the sequel will feature a number — "or two" — but didn't say what song the sisters would use for their spell casting.

A leaked video from the movie's set indicates it could be "One Way or Another" by Blondie.

Filming wrapped in 2022 in Rhode Island

The 1993 movie was filmed on location in Salem, Mass, but the sequel was shot in Providence, Rhode Island in the fall of 2021 through January 2022.

