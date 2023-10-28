Hollywood mourns the death of Matthew Perry. Reactions from actors, studios

The death of Emmy-nominated actor and "Friends" alumni Matthew Perry devastated fans and Hollywood alike after law enforcement confirmed his passing on Saturday.

Perry, who was beloved for his performance as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit NBC 90s sitcom "Friends," was found unresponsive Saturday. First responders received a call for a water rescue in connection with the 54-year-old actor's death. No foul play was suspected.

See below for reactions and condolences from Hollywood studios and stars.

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars.



If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him. pic.twitter.com/CUHzTCQXBR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 29, 2023

Rest In Peace @MatthewPerry



Always so nice, cool, chill & talented



You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 29, 2023

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Actress Rumer Willis shares her condolences regarding Matthew Perry's passing. (Rumer Willis)