Jane Fonda Announces She's Been Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The two-time Oscar winner says she's started chemotherapy, but won't let that treatment slow her activism

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda announced Friday that she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — but vowed that chemotherapy will not slow her political activism.

The 84-year-old Fonda said she's confident of overcoming this health crisis.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she posted to Instagram.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

