Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby After Fertility Struggles

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs are expecting a little bundle of joy. The former longtime E! News and red-carpet host and his wife of six years confirmed the heartwarming news on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

"Believing the truth that God's timing is perfect for us to be parents and for this baby to enter the world has made the baby making process incredibly enriching [and] joyful," Lauren tells E! News. "While challenging at times, fun yet painful at certain moments, [it] has made our marriage even stronger and sweeter! We were so honored to have the ability to do IVF with the most incredible doctor and nurses. It was truly the most special and magical process every step of the way."

"So many of you have prayed for us and wished us well over this last four and a half year journey," Jason added. "Our hope is that this news encourages anyone going thru IVF or any fertility struggle." The couple, who tied the knot in December 2014, first opened up about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey in January of this year.

"Jase and I have cherished all of this time so much--just the two of us, and the three of us with Bennie Bean," Lauren added. "Now we are going to have another little nugget to the fam!"

Jason first opened up about the couple's IVF process in an Instagram post earlier this year. "If you don't know what IVF means, it means in vitro fertilization. It's when you take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It's a whole thing," he explained. "But it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that. So, thank you for being on this journey with us." The couple confirmed to People that their baby is due to arrive in spring 2022.