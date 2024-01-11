Jennifer Lawrence is explaining why she enjoyed her wedding rehearsal dinner a little bit more after Robert De Niro left the event.

In a Jan. 7 interview with E! News, Lawrence said she had an "awful" experience being a bride because of the stress she endured ahead of and during her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

“It’s so stressful,” she said. “You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’”

She recalled one particular moment at her rehearsal dinner when she spotted De Niro, her "Joy" co-star, "wandering around" at the event — and she knew he should be elsewhere.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’” she said.

“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go,'" she continued.

Ultimately, he followed her instructions and left the rehearsal dinner, and Lawrence said: “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

The "No Hard Feelings" star recalled another stressful moment when she was worried that her guests were cold.

“I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,'" she recalled.

However, her mom, Karen Lawrence, kept it straight with the actor.

“My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died," Lawrence recalled.

In October 2019, Lawrence got married to Maroney, an art dealer, in a ceremony that was held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Many celebrities attended the beautiful event, such as Adele, Emma Stone and Kris Jenner.

Earier that year, she shared on Catt Sadler's "Naked" podcast that she "hadn't been neurotic" about planning her wedding.

“I saw a dress I liked, and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue,'" Lawrence said.

Lawrence also shared that while she wasn't looking for marriage at that stage in her life, she was ready to "commit fully" to Maroney.

“I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she said.

