Kim Kardashian addresses rumors she and Pete Davidson rekindled their romance last year

Pete Davidson may have déjà vu hearing about Kim Kardashian's date night.

An October 2022 report claimed the SKIMS designer rekindled their romance, returning to one of their favorite New York hotels two months after officially splitting. But, actually, Karadashian revealed on "The Kardashians," she was using the NYC haunt for a date with a new guy, who she's calling Fred.

"What's so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York," she told Scott Disick on the June 7 episode of choosing the undisclosed hotel. "That's like my spot, because there's a private room downstairs… But then on the internet it was like ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.'"

When Disick asked, "Was he there?" Kardashian replied, "No. But it was the place that I would go and have my ‘secret dinners' with Pete." Now she's laughing off the rumors, joking about her ex, "He's probably like, ‘I know what she's up to.'"

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

A favorite meeting place is not the only thing she took away from her nine-month romance with the 29-year-old comic.

"You obviously learn from every situation," the 42-year-old said in a confessional. "And the one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in like a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."

She added to Disick, "I just don't want to date one person. This is my year."

That being said, Kardashian sees promise in her new mystery man "Drop Dead Fred," telling Disick that he "so meets the standards."

What are those standards, exactly? Well, Kardashian hinted that she's only interested in partners of a certain age. "They can't be too old. I don't like the old thing," she said. "But I don't like the really young thing, either."

She also has specific preferences in the bedroom, admitting that she likes to have the lights off during sex.

"It's so weird," Kardashian explained in a confessional. "I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out like in a thong. But if it's, like, you're there with me [in bed], I'm like, 'Wait, don't look at me. Turn the lights off!'"

For more about what led to her breakup with Davidson click here.