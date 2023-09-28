Kourtney Kardashian accuses Kim of weaponizing kids as feud breaks into explosive fight

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian still haven't said ciao to their long-simmering feud.

Season four of "The Kardashians" debuted Sept. 28 with Kourtney Kardashian still annoyed that Kim Kardashian collaborated with Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana just months after her Portofino vows.

"You saw this thing that was mine and that wasn't yours," Kourtney Kardashian told Kim Kardashian in a heated phone call. "And you wanted it."

And while Kim Kardashian reiterated that she intentionally tried to have different styles on the runway than those featured at Kourtney Kardashian's May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, her older sister responded, "You're talking about the bulls--- details, because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about."

"You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention," she continued. "You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy, you complained from the second you got there 'til the second you left. That's what it's about. Forget about you couldn't be happy—you couldn't be happy for me."

Kim Kardashian, 42, then asked why Kourtney Kardashian, 44, thinks "so low" of her, saying, "I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me, because all of this never happened. I was so happy for you."

She also accused Kourtney Kardashian, now expecting her first child with Travis, of having a "serious vendetta" against the Kardashian-Jenner family. "You hate us," the SKIMS designer said. "You're a different person. We all talk about it."

Kourtney Kardashian retorted, "Because I don't need you guys anymore."

That's when Kim Kardashian brought up Kourtney Kardashian's inner circle, suggesting that her closest pals and even her kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, are criticizing her behind her back.

"All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us, so we're all confused," Kim Kardashian shouted. "We're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney' so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta."

The Poosh founder argued that "narcissist" Kim Kardashian and their friends need to reassess their priorities if they have time to make side chats about her.

Kim Kardashian defended the group chat by saying they're "allowed to express concern," adding, "We have side chats about everybody. That's just what you do."

"Then get a f----ng life," Kourtney Kardashian replied. "I don't have side chats about anyone."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their baby boy from a safe distance.

Kim Kardashian hit back with, "Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so."

That seemed to cross the line for Kourtney Kardashian, who responded through tears, "Is that helpful? You're like adding it into a fight to have a side—like, it's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me? It's like, you're just a f---ing witch and I f---ing hate you."

After hanging up abruptly, Kourtney Kardashian explained in a confessional what upset her about the explosive fight.

"It felt to me like, in the call, that Kim was just using any weapon that she could find to hurt me," Kourtney Kardasian shared. "Just everything, like almost weaponizing everyone against me. And I think we both got to a place that we weren't proud of."

New episodes of "The Kardashians" drop Thursdays on Hulu.