Full List of Winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards

Winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced Sunday evening via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The embattled HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed in February 2021 ethical lapses and a stunning lack of diversity, including the lack of a single Black journalist in the 87-person group. Studios and PR firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-listers condemned the group on social media.

The organization instead held its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.

Here are the nominees and winners:

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

"The Great"

WINNER: "Hacks "

" "Only Murders in the Building"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Television Series—Drama

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Pose"

"Squid Game"

WINNER: "Succession"

Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Omar Sy, "Lupin"

Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

WINNER: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Nicolas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown"

WINNER: "The Underground Railroad"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

WINNER: Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

WINNER: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Tahar Raheem, "The Serpent"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Andie MacDowell, "Maid"

WINNER: Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

WINNER: Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Best Motion Picture—Drama

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

WINNER: "The Power of the Dog"

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

"Cyrano"

"Don't Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Tick, Tick... Boom!"

WINNER: "West Side Story"

Best Director—Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

WINNER: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Dennis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

WINNER: Will Smith, "King Richard "

" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, "Annette"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick… Boom!"

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Anthony Ramos, "In The Heights"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story "

" Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Other Winners in Movie Categories Included:

Animated: “Encanto”

Non-English Language: “Drive My Car,” Japan

Original song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish

Original score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”