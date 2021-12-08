Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue Hosting ‘Jeopardy!' This Season

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of 'Jeopardy!' Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," Sony Pictures Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday.

"We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front and behind the camera as we head into 2022!"

We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/KSdWCRqHzl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 8, 2021

