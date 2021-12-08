Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue Hosting ‘Jeopardy!' This Season

The two will "continue to share hosting duties" through the show's 38th season

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings
AP Photo

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of 'Jeopardy!' Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," Sony Pictures Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday.

"We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front and behind the camera as we head into 2022!"

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy!MAYIM BIALIKKen Jenningshost
