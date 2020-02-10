Lust in Translation: ‘Parasite’ Director’s Interpreter Is the Oscar’s Big Winner

Writer-director Bong Joon-Ho may have been the winningest Oscar nominee at the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday night, but his translator was definitely the busiest.

Bong won Oscars for best director, best international feature, best original screenplay and best picture for this his dark comic thriller, “Parasite,” the first South Korean film to win an Academy Award in any category. And with every trip to the stage, his trusty interpreter, Sharon Choi, was by his side to translate his acceptance speeches.

On social media, Choi was dubbed the "real MVP" of the Oscars for her unique ability to seamlessly apply cultural nuances when translating for Bong.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan called Choi the night's "unsung hero."

Sharon Choi is tonight’s unsung hero. World’s best translator. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 10, 2020

Honestly the translator for Parasite is the MVP of the #Oscars — klyds (@Klyds) February 10, 2020

Best job ever: being the translator for the #Parasite group. #Oscars — JillCallison (@JillCallison) February 10, 2020

Point of order. I need y’all to give Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, her flowers for being the MVP of the 2019/20 awards season. Oh, and give her a deal to make the movie she wants to make. #oscars #oscars2020 #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BONGHIVE #SharonChoi pic.twitter.com/Oqv2i5oW3R — twila “building a podcast empire” dang (@twiladang) February 10, 2020

Choi, an aspiring film director herself, has been a regular fixture at award shows, press events and in TV appearances translating for Bong, and gaining her own fandom in the process.

In a red carpet interview Sunday with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, who noted Choi's "fan favorite" status, Bong credited Choi for his successful award season.

"It's very embarrassing to translate, but he said thanks to me this campaign has been a smooth journey," Choi translated for Bong.

Choi has been traveling with Bong as his interpreter since at least May of 2019, when "Parasite" won the Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.