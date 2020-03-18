Royal Family

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Be Homeschooled During Coronavirus

The announcement comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the Coronavirus on Instagram

By Mike Vulpo

Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
WPA Pool

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are taking their classroom closer to their parents.

E! News can confirm Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids will be homeschooled as the Coronavirus forces schools to adjust their daily schedules.

"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Thomas's London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," a spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools shared. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

Entertainment News

Cardi B 2 hours ago

Meet the DJ Behind Cardi B’s Chart-Topping Coronavirus Hit

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The statement continued, "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (those who are 'front line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

The announcement comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the Coronavirus on Instagram.

As they continue to raise 10-month-old son Archie Harrison in Canada, the couple offered encouraging words for royal watchers around the world who are trying to adjust to all of the news.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the couple said on social media. "We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

The statement continued, "We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process - and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us."

As for the rest of the royal family, many events have been canceled or postponed. In fact, Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period today, which is one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Royal Familycoronavirus
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us