Prince Harry and Meghan's podcasting deal with Spotify comes to an end

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have announced another split, this time with their podcasting partner.

Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company, said in a joint statement with Spotify late Thursday night that their deal has come to an end.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement read.

The Sussexes entered the world of podcasting in December 2020 when they signed a multi-year deal with Spotify. It was reported that the agreement was for $20 million, but NBC News was unable to verify that figure.

The deal netted just one podcast series, “Archetypes,” which launched in August 2022 and was hosted by Meghan, and a 2020 holiday special. “Archetypes” featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and more stars across its 12-episode debut season and was later named the “Pop Podcast of 2022” during last year’s People’s Choice Awards.

A representative for Spotify said the end of the company’s deal with Archewell meant “Archetypes” would not be renewed for a second season. A representative also said that all episodes will remain on Spotify.

The split announcement comes after Spotify laid off 200 employees earlier this month.