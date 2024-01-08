‘Purple Rain' musical coming to Broadway

"Purple Rain" is coming to Broadway!

The iconic album by the late great "Prince" will have a world premiere stage adaptation.

The musical will be based on the original screenplay of the 1984 movie by the same name.

When and where it will debut along with ticket information has not been released yet. However, it has been revealed that the stage adaptation will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and will be directed Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months.