Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt break up with Barbenheimer roles with Taylor Swift cover song on ‘SNL'

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt finally moved on from their not-so-cruel summer box office success on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

Gosling, who starred as Ken in "Barbie," and Blunt, who starred as Kitty Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," joined forces during Gosling's monologue to let go of their roles and move on with their careers.

Gosling, in particular, had a real hard time letting go of Ken.

"Ken and I, we had to break up," Gosling said at the start of his monologue. "We went too deep. But it's over. So, I'm not going to talk about it."

"I actually am going to talk about it a little bit," Gosling then admitted.

The "Drive" star then sat down at a piano and began to play Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," but with Barbified lyrics.

"I shredded Venice Beach, it's true. My clothes were tight. But somehow that spandex felt so right," Gosling sang, reminiscing on the famous scene of him and Margot Robbie skating down the boardwalk at Venice Beach.

The three-time "SNL" host continued to sing about being Ken, and even put on his character's iconic fur coat, before Blunt stopped the show to knock some sense into her "The Fall Guy" costar.

"What are you doing?" Blunt asked Gosling.

According to Blunt, the two were supposed to do a whole skit related to their upcoming movie "The Fall Guy," but instead Gosling was "singing about Ken, again."

"Look at you, you're Kenning right now," Blunt said. "And I resent the fact that that is even a verb. I resent that. Take that fur coat off right now."

Blunt then told Gosling needs to move on, but he said he "just can't," and began to sing again before Blunt came back on stage and hit him over a glass.

After some back-and-forth, Gosling turns the screws on Blunt, asking her if she misses her Oscar-winning film.

"I mean..." she responded, before beginning to sing herself.

"Father of the atom bomb, and a bottle of jack. I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in a hat," Blunt sang, reminiscing on her role.

The two then converge for a duet reminiscing on the summer of 2023 and finally saying farewell to their Barbenheimer roles.

However, even at the conclusion of the monologue, Gosling still couldn't resist.

"Ken will never die!" He yelled.